Mariah Carey Braves The Brutal Cold In Cleavage-Baring Evening Gown For NYE Performance

Mariah Carey came back to Times Square for a NYE redo, and upped her style game at the same time. Despite the dangerously low temps, she still slayed in a low-cut dress!

The queen is back! We’re not going to lie; we were pretty nervous when we found out that Mariah Carey, 47, was returning to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest after her disastrous 2016 performance. But Mimi proved once again that she’s the ultimate diva, and slayed her way through a flawless rendition of two of her classics. Speaking of flawless, Mariah looked like pure money in a sparkling evening gown and white fur coat.

But only Mariah could dare head outside to the middle of Times Square, when temperatures have reached a truly dangerous low (we’re talking “feels like 3 degrees,” people!), and simply wear a slinky dress like it was nothing. In the name of looking totally hot, Mariah seriously could have froze. That’s true dedication right there! You could tell that she was definitely feeling the cold, though. Poor thing was asking for a hot tea! Mariah’s sparkling, nude gown was reminiscent of what she wore last New Year’s Eve, a nude bodysuit decked out in jewels and sparkles, paired with nude fishnet tights. This year was the amped up version of that outfit, and the white fur coat was such a good touch.

A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Mariah wasn’t looking for redemption for last year’s show (when her vocal track broke and she stormed offstage!). “Mariah has nothing to prove on New Year’s,” the insider shared. “She may make a joke and reference what happened last year, but she’s not going to make it seem like this is a career redemption or anything like that.” Well, it certainly was!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Mariah’s outfit for her New Year’s Eve performance? Let us know!