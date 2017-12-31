Kylie Jenner’s New Year’s Resolution Is To Accept Her Natural Beauty & Ditch Lip Injections

We’re hearing that Kylie Jenner is planning on embracing a new outlook as 2018 arrives, including doing away with lip injections! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

New Year’s Eve is upon us and it’s time to decide what you’d like to change in 2018! And, according to our insiders, Kylie Jenner is taking the opportunity to address her look and we’re hearing that she’s ready for a BIG change. “Kylie has been going way easier on the lip injections these days for a few reasons,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She says she’s into thin lips lately, but the truth is it drives her crazy when people say ‘Yeah, she’s pretty but it’s all fake,’ and she wants to prove to the public that she can still be pretty even without the giant lips.” Which, c’mon, she totally is!

The insider went on to add that the reportedly pregnant reality star feels that, as a role model, she needs to show young women that being beautiful isn’t about procedures and injections. It’s about loving yourself and your look no matter what! “She feels a bit guilty that all these teenage girls are getting plastic surgery now because of her. She wants to send a message to fans that you don’t need plastic surgery to be beautiful.” Hear hear! Get loads more Kylie photos by clicking right here!

Kylie has come under loads of scrutiny for her alleged plastic surgery while supposedly pregnant. In Oct., TV host Dr. Oz took a serious swipe at Kylie when commenting on her possible lip injections while possibly expecting her first child. “Lip injections in her mouth are fine to get,” he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “It will not be a problem… I would focus on the baby, not my face, at that point in my career.” Yikes!

