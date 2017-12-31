Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ With An Epic Performance Of ‘Love So Soft’

Kelly Clarkson brought down the house at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ singing ‘Love So Soft!’ Read about her performance that was so extra here!

Kelly Clarkson, 35, took Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s star-studded night of musical performances to a whole ‘nother level. Performing in front of the huge crowd eager to ring in the new year, the powerhouse singer kicked off the night by beautifully singing “Love So Soft” that had everyone singing along and rocking out along with her. Let’s just ABC chose their first act wisely. On top of bringing down the house, Kelly looked glamorous in a glittery dress that was just stunning. Of course, as with any performance Kelly does, her fans went nuts. Decked out in New Year’s Eve regalia, Kelly’s fans were screaming and grooving along to Kelly’s powerful new song. While there will be many amazing moments during the evening’s festivities, Kelly’s segment of the show will be a real standout. Check out her soulful rendition below!

While she was at the AMAs in Nov., Kelly sang her OG hit “Miss Independent” as well as treating us all to another rendition of “Love So Soft.” Needless to say, she brought the whole audience to their feet — just like she did on New Year’s Eve!

Kelly recently went on The Voice to perform her new single “Medicine.” Taking the stage, the soon-to-be coach belted out her new, catchy song that’s sure to be the next song we have stuck in our heads in 2018. While you replay Kelly’s live rendition of “Love So Soft” over and over again before the clock strikes midnight, click here to see stars, including Kelly, who were the most relatable celebs of 2017.

