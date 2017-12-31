Justin Bieber Parties In Cabo After Selena Arrives: Spending NYE Together? — See Pics

Bye 2017, hello 2018! Justin Bieber has traveled to Cabo for New Year’s with Selena Gomez in town. Check out the shirtless pic of Justin that confirms it!

Here’s one couple that will be sharing a New Year’s kiss in 2018! Justin Bieber, 23, was spotted going south of the border down to Cabo, and fans believe this is the ultimate proof he’s spending New Year’s Eve with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. In the pics, the very shirtless Justin looks extremely toned wearing nothing but a hat and a pink bathing suit that left very little to the imagination. Seriously, how can Justin have any kind of new year’s resolution when he has rock hard abs and the girls he’s destined to be with?! What’s left to wish for besides world peace? However, what’s most noticeable about Justin and his body language in the pic is the big ole grin he’s sporting — Justin looks like he’s super excited to countdown to midnight with his boo! While it was rumored he’d be joining Selena in Mexico to ring in the new year, especially after he posted shirtless pics on his Instagram, these new photos confirm it!

Meanwhile, Selena was recently seen in Cabo San Lucas alongside a ton of her besties Courtney J. Barry, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens wearing a stunning one-piece. The “Wolves” singer looked so happy playing in the waves — and now we know why!

While 2017 was a tumultuous year for a lot of celebrities and normal folk alike, at least we can say it was the year that Jelena finally made it work. Click here to see pics of celeb couples, including Justin and Selena, who reunited in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will share videos of what's sure to be the sexiest New Year's kiss (in both the US and Mexico)?