Breaking News
comment 1 Comment
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Parties In Cabo After Selena Arrives: Spending NYE Together? — See Pics

Justin Bieber
SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock
Photos March 29,2017 Shirtless Justin Bieber drives fans wild as he shows off new lion and bear chest tattoos on Rio's famous Ipanema beach.he pop star is in Brazil as part of his tour and created chaotic scenes as he strolled on the beach across from his luxury hotel. He was surrounded by his security team and dozens of fans who had been camping outside. According to local reports police want him over graffiti he drew last time he was in the city. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL1470996 300317 Picture by: Leo Marinho / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Justin Bieber spotted running in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL1413417 201216 Picture by: Pap Nation / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
A shirtless Justin Bieber delighted some bikini clad with fans on the beach in Barbados. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL1414259 281216 Picture by: 246Paps / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.

Bye 2017, hello 2018! Justin Bieber has traveled to Cabo for New Year’s with Selena Gomez in town. Check out the shirtless pic of Justin that confirms it!

Here’s one couple that will be sharing a New Year’s kiss in 2018! Justin Bieber, 23, was spotted going south of the border down to Cabo, and fans believe this is the ultimate proof he’s spending New Year’s Eve with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. In the pics, the very shirtless Justin looks extremely toned wearing nothing but a hat and a pink bathing suit that left very little to the imagination. Seriously, how can Justin have any kind of new year’s resolution when he has rock hard abs and the girls he’s destined to be with?! What’s left to wish for besides world peace? However, what’s most noticeable about Justin and his body language in the pic is the big ole grin he’s sporting — Justin looks like he’s super excited to countdown to midnight with his boo! While it was rumored he’d be joining Selena in Mexico to ring in the new year, especially after he posted shirtless pics on his Instagram, these new photos confirm it!

Meanwhile, Selena was recently seen in Cabo San Lucas alongside a ton of her besties Courtney J. Barry, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens wearing a stunning one-piece. The “Wolves” singer looked so happy playing in the waves — and now we know why!

While 2017 was a tumultuous year for a lot of celebrities and normal folk alike, at least we can say it was the year that Jelena finally made it work. Click here to see pics of celeb couples, including Justin and Selena, who reunited in 2017.

Justin Bieber

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will share videos of what’s sure to be the sexiest New Year’s kiss (in both the US and Mexico)? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.