Justin Bieber Takes Shirtless Pic & Fans Are Convinced He’s In Mexico With Selena Gomez

Let the party begin! Justin Bieber showed off his chiseled abs while preparing to ring in 2018, but will he celebrate with Selena Gomez? See why fans believe they reunited!

It looks like Justin Bieber, 23, is ready for the countdown! Justin appeared to be in great spirits while hanging out with friends, sharing a drool-worthy photo of himself via Instagram stories on Dec. 31. Going sans-shirt for the special occasion, the Biebs showed off his heavily tatted six-pack abs alongside the caption “New Years.” But now, fans are losing their minds in excitement, since they are convinced he jetted off to Mexico to celebrate with his longtime love Selena Gomez, 25, for when the clock strikes twelve. The “Wolves” singer has been soaking up the sun with her girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas, so could she be with the Biebs? See pics of Jelena’s cutest moments, here.

“Justin’s new insta pic, where he’s in the house that Selena rented for her and her friends,” the fan page JelenaGoals speculated. “Justin and Sel are both in Mexicooooo, hope we will get candids. Enjoy your day/night baby! Have fun and I wish you the best in the future ♥️ HE’S WITH SELENA OMGGGGGG YES PLEASE, JSNDBKWKNSSNS.” The songstress was last seen smiling from ear to ear while playing in the ocean on Dec. 30, rocking a chic black one-piece which showed off her gorgeous curves. She was living it up while posing alongside besties Courtney J. Barry, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens on the beach. It’s been quite a year for Selena, and fans couldn’t be happier for her overall growth, especially following her kidney transplant. Of course, they’re also psyched about her eagerly anticipated reunion with Justin. At the time of Selena’s flight, the Biebs was last seen hanging in Ontario, Canada, enjoying a quick game of hockey in with some of his pals.

As we previously reported, “Selena has one wish for her New Year’s eve party plans and that is to get a romantic kiss from Justin at midnight. After a rocky year, and lots of family drama surrounding Christmas, Selena is eager to spend her New Year’s eve with Justin,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully our dreams come true, but either way, these two will definitely be one of the hottest couples of 2018 since people can’t get enough of Jelena! If we’re really lucky, maybe the lovebirds will even treat us to an epic collab in the future. Cheers to a fresh start in the new year!

