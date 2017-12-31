Travis Scott Reportedly Dumps Kylie Jenner: Why He Allegedly Tells Her ‘He’s Done’

Oh no! Have Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner parted ways just as her reported pregnancy due date is approaching!? Here’s what a new report is claiming.

Kylie Jenner, 20, and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, have called it quits, according to a new report from Radar Online. After months of rumors and turmoil surrounding their alleged pregnancy, the rapper told her “he’s done.” So, what exactly prompted Travis to decide to pull the plug? The insider says he told the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “they are not compatible.” So devastating! Take a look back at Kylie and Travis’ relationship in photos right here.

The source even added that the supposedly pregnant reality star was “begging for him to come back” afterwards, via the Daily Mail. This tragic story comes just days after Kylie and Travis shared a happy photo of themselves together on Christmas Eve. What happened?! If this report is true, it’s possible this supposed breakup has been in the works for some time now. As we previously reported, Ky has been feeling isolated with her alleged pregnancy while Travis has been out on the road touring.

“Kylie is heartbroken and disappointed over Travis’ carefree attitude during her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “As Kylie gets closer to her due date, she has been increasingly emotional. Kylie is hit with loneliness late at night when Travis is not by her side. She had such different ideas about what her pregnancy would be like when she learned she would be having Travis’ baby. She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way but that simply has not been the case. Her feelings are unexpected. Kylie had no idea that Travis going out at night without her would bother her as much as it does, but it does and it hurts.” Let’s hope this new report isn’t true!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of this report? Does it sound far-fetched over pretty plausible? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!