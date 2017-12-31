Chrissy Teigen Livid After Trolls Drag Her Daughter Luna, 1, Into Disgusting Clinton Pizzagate Hoax

Chrissy Teigen blasted a troll for accusing her of involving her daughter in the debunked ‘Pizzagate’ pedophile hoax. She even got some help from Chelsea Clinton!

This whole incident real, and is probably a good summation of how 2017 was (and Twitter is) kind of a smoldering dumpster fire. “Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here,” Chrissy Teigen, 32, tweeted on Dec. 30. She sharing pictures of a tweet by Liz Crokin, who reposted pictures of Chrissy’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna, in Halloween costumes. “Chrissy Teigen’s daughter dressed as a hot dog, Alice in Wonderland & a pineapple but note [the pizza] emoji! #followthewhiterabbit.” Liz accused Chrissy of placing Luna in the world of “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory (that has been debunked by Snopes) that claims a Hillary Clinton-linked pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong is a front for a pedophile ring.

“The facts that there are people with these…thoughts…its really scary,” Chrissy also said. “…apparently dressing my daughter as Alice In Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holly shit. That thread is wild. Enjoy.” Chrissy wasn’t really done there, as she pointed out that Twitter – and most social media – allow these unhinged conspiracies to remain unchecked. “Yeah yeah it’s ‘just Twitter’ but I’m pretty sure this ‘sick’ person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit.”

Chrissy even called out Twitter for authenticating Liz Corkin’s account. “Thank you Twitter, for verifying somebody who is essentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers.” When Liz responded to Chrissy, suggesting that the Lip Sync Battle star “use your platform to educate people,” Chrissy had a better idea. “You need to apologize to me. Now.”

“You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued,” Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 39, said, chiming into the fray. He wasn’t alone, as Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 37, send some love and sympathy. “Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with [female genital mutilation.] While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her.”

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these…thoughts…is really scary. pic.twitter.com/9OtWKHxUgR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

…apparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy shit That thread is wild. Enjoy. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

But if I dressed Luna up as Alice, wouldn’t I be on their side and “following the white rabbit”?? Why would I post it? What does a hot dog symbolize? Why would I willingly choose a pizza if I were in a secret pizza cult? Why am I trying to even make sense of this still please hel — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

You need to apologize to me. Now. https://t.co/aH2urGzXcO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued. https://t.co/bPTwiBAs97 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 31, 2017

Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with #FGM. While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 31, 2017

Thank you, Twitter, for verifying somebody who is esentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Praise the Twitter lords. https://t.co/NTHEwy18Ve — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

While Pizzagate conspiracy theorists will continue to chase this debunked hoax, at least Chrissy can rest easy knowing that she scored a minor victory. “Twitter just unverified by account, thanks to @ChrissyTeigen,” Liz tweeted on Dec. 30. “That’s OK cuz I care more about saving kids than I do about a blue checkmark!” So it goes.

