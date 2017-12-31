Salma Hayek, Selena Gomez & More Sexy Stars Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Swimsuits

Forget champagne and the frigid Times Square. Some of the sexiest celebs – from Demi Lovato to Bella Hadid – will celebrate New Year’s Eve in some smoldering swimsuits. Hot!

With temperatures in Times Square expected to reach a high of 13 degrees Fahrenheit (while feeling like it’s -1) when the clock strikes 12:00 on Jan. 1, many of the sexiest celebs around are ditching the cold weather for some more picturesque climates. Instead of wearing layer upon layer of warm clothing, stars like Bella Hadid, 21, will show some skin while ringing in 2018. The model joined her friends in Aspen and instead of hitting the slopes, she stripped down to a bikini to jump in the hot tub. Now, that’s how you celebrate New Year’s Eve. “And a happy new year,” she captioned the shot.

Similarly, Selena Gomez was all about the swimsuit when she joined her friends to frolic in the surf of Cabo San Lucas. With Justin Bieber, 23, already in Mexico (and posing shirtless in what some fans think is the Cabo home Selena rented) then she’s definitely going to have a sexy kiss when the countdown reaches zero.

Demi Lovato got rather cheeky ahead of New Year’s Eve, as she posed wearing a black and white swimsuit. The outfit, with a plunging neckline so low it’s a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. Demi didn’t mind, as she was “in love” with the bathing suit. With the red cherries popping against the black and white background, it certainly is an outfit willing to give anyone a Happy New Year.

Model Nina Agdal, 25, said she was having “the worst time again x 2 x 2” while posing in a sizzling, fire-red bikini. The smile on her face clearly meant she was being sarcastic, as she seemed to be taking her morning coffee in a biking, with a gorgeous beach outside the window behind her. Similarly, actress Kaia Gerber, 16, looked stunning in her blood-orange one-piece. “Rise and Shine,” she wrote on Dec. 28, days before the sun would set on 2017. With the last page of the calendar running out of days, and 2018 just around the corner, why shouldn’t celebrities get some sun and fun on the 31st? It beats standing out in the cold.

