Stars In The Wildest Cheating Scandals Of 2017: Vincent Herbert, Offset & More

As 2017 comes to a close, we are taking a look back at some of the most shocking cheating scandals the year has seen. From Vincent Herbert and Tamar Braxton‘s marriage to Offset and Cardi B‘s relationship, there’s been a lot of turbulence with couples from either hard confirmation or mere speculation that infidelity took place and it’s left us stunned in more ways than one! Here are some of the most wild cheating scandals we heard about this year.

Vincent and Tamar’s unexpected messy divorce filing, which happened in late Oct., was one of the most talked about headlines in 2017 and we’re not surprised. After rumors of a domestic dispute, Tamar accused Vincent of cheating and allegedly having a baby with another woman. That’s when things got really messy for the former couple. As if that wasn’t enough, Tamar’s accusations also caused speculation that Vincent may have been arrested on Christmas. Their rocky road seems to keep adding elements of surprise. Another shocking scandal was the one involving Cardi’s fiance, Offset and a leaked video that showed him in a hotel room with another woman while he was in a relationship with Cardi. The rapper is also now being accused of fathering Celina Powell‘s unborn baby (something he has denied). Cardi recently shared her feelings on the rough subject matter and the couple appear to still be trying to work things out. SEE PHOTOS OF SOME OF THE COUPLES INVOLVED IN THE MOST SHOCKING CHEATING SCANDALS OF 2017 HERE.

After being accused of sexual misconduct by an unidentified colleague, Matt Lauer‘s firing from the Today Show left many people speechless and the situation led to many other similar accusations by different women, including one woman who claimed he had a consensual affair with her. Since the accusations and losing his job, Matt’s marriage with his wife Annette Roque has been on the outs and there’s been speculation that a divorce is on the way. T.I. joined the list of those involved in the cheating scandals of 2017 when he was accused of being unfaithful to his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle showcased their marital issues and led to Tiny accusing her husband of cheating with her assistant. There’s been other speculation that he was also involved with model Bernice Burgos when he and Tiny were still together. The drama led to a divorce filing that may or may not lead to an actual divorce.

A sex tape/extortion scandal for Kevin Hart led to the comedian publicly admitting to the infidelity and apologizing to his wife Eniko Parrish. It luckily didn’t cause their marriage to end and the couple recently welcomed a newborn son into the world. JAY-Z‘s 2017 album, 4:44, shed light on some of his personal issues and the rapper even used the album as a way of admitting he wasn’t entirely faithful to his wife Beyonce during their time together. With apologies and an openness unlike a lot of other celebrity couples, the chart-topping duo have been able to keep their marriage in tact. Hot felon Jeremy Meeks and his wife, Melissa Meeks broke things off this year after he was seen spending time with now girlfriend Chloe Green and things haven’t been the most civil between them since.

Wendy Williams‘ husband Kevin Hunter was put on full blast with cheating accusations by her staff around Oct. but Wendy hasn’t fully commented on confirming or denying the claims either on her show or elsewhere. The host just took the time on an episode of her show to make some quick comments that her marriage was doing fine. Who can forget Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s sad separation announcement back in 2015? The couple waited two years before officially filing for divorce this year but rumors of Ben having an alleged affair has caused many to wonder if it was one of the reasons their marriage didn’t work out.

Harvey Weinstein was of course involved in major headlines in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women and it began the start of the #metoo movement in which many people came forward with their own accusations against other celebrities. Dustin Hoffman, who is married to Lisa Hoffman, was one of the actors most recently accused of similar allegations.

