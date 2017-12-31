NYE 2018: BTS, Kourtney Kardashian & More Send Fans Well-Wishes To Ring In The New Year

Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to BTS is wishing their fans a Happy New Year with some amazing posts! Check them out right here!

New Year’s Eve is here! And although the ball hasn’t dropped yet in Times Square some celebs are already wishing their loyal fans a Happy New Year! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, got ahead of the curve with an especially amazing post to ring in 2018! The eldest Kardashian sister shared a post on her blog about preventing serious hangovers during one of the year’s biggest nights for drinking. When she shared it on Twitter, she included a dazzling pic of herself lounging in a fur-covered chair while sporting thigh-high boots! Wow! “Happy New Year’s Eve 2017,” the stunning reality star captioned the eye-popping image. But Kourt was hardly alone!

The K-pop sensation BTS also gift fans a sweet post or 2 for their rabid fandom to usher in the new year! With an incredible clip, they playfully greet their legion of supporters. In another, one of the group’s hunky members, RM, shares some stills and a sweet message, “Happy 2018.” So cute! Head here to see pics of New Year’s Eve celebrations all over the world!

Speaking of beloved Korean pop acts, Monsta X, Astro, GOT7 and more have also been sending their love to their fans with some thoughtful posts to mark the end of 2017! Monsta X happily treated fans to a festive clip from the whole gang, all dressed in their amazing black-and-white uniforms for a performance. Meanwhile, fellow K-pop singers Infinite posted a formal clip to celebrate the new calendar year with fans. As always, the boys looked sharp in matching white and off-white getups while posing together. Love it! Something tells us there’s loads more New Years greetings to come!

[#민혁] 새해 복 많이 받고 나눠주세요 몬베베

브이앱에서 만나요! pic.twitter.com/B0b0V4XRwr — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) December 31, 2017

오늘 그리고 지난해 사랑해 주신 고맙기만한 모든 우리 아미분들 진심으로 감사하고 사랑합니다

새해 복 많이 받아요#JIMIN#꾸꾸#호비#HappyNewYear2018 pic.twitter.com/AxIUUuIZD0 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 31, 2017

2017년 진짜 고생 많이 했어요 울애기덜~💕

2018년에 정말 모두모두 행복한 한해가 됐으면 좋겠고 같이 반짝반짝 빛나는 아스트로 아로하가 됐으면 좋겠숨돠 너무너무 사랑해요 2018년도 잘부탁드립니다!!ㅎㅎ #아스트로 #아로하 #HappyNewYear #2017년의마지막추억 pic.twitter.com/4lXelM1B9E — 아스트로 (@offclASTRO) December 31, 2017

