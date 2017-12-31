Camila Cabello Brings Freezing NYC to ‘Havana’ For NYE With ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Performance

Camila Cabello brought the heat to a very cold Times Square on New Year’s Eve by performing her hit ‘Havana.’ Watch her flawless rendition here!

What a steamy way to say goodbye to 2017! Camila Cabello, 20, helped ring in the new year with a flawless performance of “Havana” at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31. Seriously, this girl knows how to entertain a live audience. During her sultry rendition, Camilla made everyone suffering through the freezing cold of Times Square rock out to her hot single. Why shiver to keep warm when you can dance along to Camila singing live right in front of you?! Wearing glittery silver and black outfit with a long coat, Camilla looked gorgeous as she sang her fan-favorite hit. While she may have suffered two wardrobe malfunctions at NYC’s Jingle Ball, her New Year’s Eve performance went off without a hitch. She ended her performance by blowing kisses into the crowd. Check out the video of Camila slaying it below.

Not only did Camila help celebrate the change from 2017 to 2018, she recently performed an all too brief cover of Justin Bieber‘s “The Christmas Song” on a live-stream. Camila said, “If I had to cover any Christmas song, probably ‘The Christmas Song.’ I love the version that’s on Justin’s Bieber’s Christmas album.” If you haven’t watched it yet, let’s just say that the Biebs would be proud of her rendition. Whether it’s New Year’s or Christmas, Camila truly knows how to get everyone in the spirit of the holidays.

In addition to the “Havana” singer’s knockout performance, fans at Times Square waited — of course — for Mariah Carey, 47, to make her long-awaited return after 2016’s disastrous performance. Click here to see pics of celebs who had the sexiest New Year’s outfits of all time.

YOU FREAKING DID #THAT THE DAY BEFORE 2018 @Camila_Cabello IM SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/KbR67Wb15y — TRACK NUMBER 2 (@doseofcamila) January 1, 2018

