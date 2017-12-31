America Ferrera Pregnant With 1st Child: See Her Adorable New Year’s Eve Announcement

OMG! America Ferrera just revealed that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams are pregnant with their first child! See their adorable announcement!

Looks like America Ferrera, 33, and her husband Ryan Piers Williams, 36, have more reason to celebrate than we do this New Year’s Eve! The Superstore star just revealed that they are expecting their first child together in the cutest way possible! They share the joyous news with a touching Instagram post in which the pair both sport 2018 glasses as she holds up an adorable little onesie that says “Mas besos,” along with a lipstick kiss. Of course, that means “More kisses”! Love it!

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear,” America captioned the cute announcement pic! What an amazing way to end the year! And we know this kid is going to get all the affection they can handle! Head here to see all the celebrity babies that arrived in 2017!

The soon-to-be proud parents first met when they were both attending the University of Southern California. Ryan actually cast her in a student film! They were engaged in June of 2010 and were married just a year later. And, although it took her 10 years to complete, what with Hollywood calling her name, in 2013 America completed a bachelor’s degree in international relations. We’re something much smaller and cuter will be calling her name pretty soon! Congrats, you two!

