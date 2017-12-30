Serena Williams Is Already Playing Tennis 4 Months After Baby’s Birth & Her Body Is Goals

Look who’s ready to serve! Serena Williams has already returned to tennis just 4 months after giving birth to her daughter Alexis! Check out the pics!

Serena Williams is back! That’s right, after giving birth to her adorable daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1, the 36-year-old champ has already returned to the tennis court! She played an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Abu Dhabi, UAE and we have to say — Serena has never looked better! The inspiring athlete opted for an all-black ensemble for the match, including the skirt, showcasing her toned figure! Head here for loads more images of Serena!

The exhibition was between Serena and 20-year-old French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko. Sadly, Serena lost but you’d never know it! The world-famous star was beaming while delivering shots on the court! And she happily greeted fans in the stands. “I have plenty of comebacks, from injuries, from surgeries, but I’ve never had a comeback after actually giving birth to a human being. So, in my eyes, I feel it was a wonderful, wonderful match for me,” she told ESPN afterward. “Knowing that I have won 23 Grand Slam titles and several other titles, I don’t think I have anything more left to prove. But I am not done yet,” No indeed!

We should also note, that another life-changing event has occurred since Serena last stepped on the court — in November she married the co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian in a lavish ceremony in New Orleans! Considering how much she’s accomplished and the wild year she’s had, it’s pretty incredible to see her back in action so soon! Guess she must really love this game!

HollywoodLifers, are you as blown away by Serena’s incredible figure as we are? Let us know in the comments section below!