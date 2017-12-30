Powerball Winning Numbers Revealed: Did You Win The $384 Million Jackpot?

Did you end 2017 as a millionaire? The Powerball numbers were just picked, and it’s possible that someone is now $384 million dollars richer. Is it you? Check the numbers here.

So, after the Dec. 30 drawing was all said and done, the winning numbers are: 28, 36, 41, 51, 58 with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2. There you go. Players need to check their tickets and hopefully, they’ll head into New Year’s Eve with some extra cash in their pockets. Now, in order for someone to win the whole shebang, they need to match all five white balls in any order and get the red Powerball. If someone has a ticket with all those numbers and that Powerball, congratulations! 2017 suddenly became the best year ever, because that person is now rich beyond their wildest dreams! Congratulations!

There’s no need to feel bad for someone who got all five white balls and missed the Powerball. That lotto player will get $1,000,000 paid in cash. It’s quite possible that there are a bunch of new millionaires after that epic drawing. Players win by matching at least three white ball numbers, and whenever someone matches the red Powerball, they also win a prize, according to the lotto’s official website. It takes $2 to play, and someone might have gotten a huge return on their investment.

The numbers on Dec. 27 were 03, 09, 16, 56, 60, and a Powerball of 03. Since no one got that exact combination, the jackpot shot up to nearly $400 million. Now, this isn’t the biggest Powerball in history – in fact, it’s not even the biggest Powerball jackpot of the year. Mavis L. Wanczyk, a 53-year-old medical center worker in Massachusetts, won $758 million dollars in August, the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the biggest payday won on a single ticket. Just a FYI – the record for largest Powerball jackpot was $1.58 billion, won in January 2016 between three people in three states.

Even if you lose a Powerball ticket, there’s still hope of winning big. Teresa King of Charlotte, North Carolina, bought a ticket in August. Four months later, she discovered it and found out she was $200,000 richer. “My husband and I keep the tickets in a little dresser beside our bed,” she said in a statement released by the lotto, per the Charlotte Observer. “We had so much going on, we just forgot about them.” So, if you happen to find a ticket after celebrating New Year’s Eve, take it to your local Powerball retailer. You never know!

Did you win anything, HollywoodLifers?