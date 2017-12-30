Matt Lauer Cancels Huge B-Day Party After ‘Nightmare’ Harassment Scandal: How He’ll Celebrate

Happy Birthday, Matt Lauer. The disgraced newsman turns 60 on Dec. 30, and we’ve learned that after his sexual harassment scandal, he doesn’t feel like partying.

Considering the year that Matt Lauer had, one where he fired from the Today show and NBC news after being accused of a long list of inappropriate sexual behavior, it’s no surprise that he’s not really in the partying mood, even on the day of his birth. “Matt had originally planned to hold a huge blow-out party to celebrate his 60th, with family friends, co-workers and celebrity pals—but, for obvious reasons, he’s scrapped that idea and cancelled all plans,” a source close to Matt EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

Instead of having a huge extravaganza to celebrate six decades of live, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that he’ll have an “intimate dinner at home with the kids and the small number of friends who have remained loyal to him throughout the scandal.” As for his wife, Annette Roque? The 51-year-old former model will be there,” the insider says, “as she and Matt have been trying hard to put on a united front throughout the holidays for the sake of the children, although it’s clear to anybody who knows them well that relations between Matt and Annette are incredibly frosty.”

Frosty — like a snowman — would also describe Matt and Annette’s Christmas. Though the pair was spotted together on Dec. 23, attending the Bright Side Farm’s horse riding and training facility with their daughter Romy Lauer, 14, it wasn’t as if their marriage had gotten back in the saddle. She reportedly refused to see him during the actual holiday, and supposedly kicked him out. Annette’s running out of time for Matt, and after the holidays are over, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’ll follow through and get a divorce.

So much for blowing out the candles on his cake and wishing for his marriage to be saved. Right now, Matt would love if 2017 would just end. “Matt just wants to get the holidays, and his birthday, over and done with,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He really feels he has nothing to celebrate right now, and he just can’t wait to close this utterly horrible nightmare chapter of his life.”

