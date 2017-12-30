Kylie Jenner ‘Heartbroken’ Over Travis Scott’s Care Free Attitude During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is unhappy with the way Travis Scott is acting toward her pregnancy and has sadly been having a difficult time with it all. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been feeling less than great when it comes to her baby daddy Travis Scott‘s carefree attitude toward her pregnancy and she didn’t expect things to be the way they are. “Kylie is heartbroken and disappointed over Travis’ carefree attitude during her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “As Kylie gets closer to her due date, she has been increasingly emotional. Kylie is hit with loneliness late at nights when Travis is not by her side. She had such different ideas about what her pregnancy would be like when she learned she would be having Travis’ baby. She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way but that simply has not been the case. Her feelings are unexpected. Kylie had no idea that Travis going out at night without her would bother her as much as it does, but it does and it hurts.” See some of Kylie & Travis’ best photos here!

It’s no wonder that Kylie would feel the way she feels considering 25-year-old Travis’ busy touring schedule. He’s been on the road for a while now and is even scheduled to be away on New Year’s Eve. He did, however, spend time with Kylie and her family during their Christmas Eve bash and they looked more in love than ever in their adorable couple photo booth pics. Despite Travis’ current music obligations, he is supposed to try and be there when Kylie gives birth to their reported baby girl. We sure hope it works out!

Kylie’s pregnancy has been making headlines ever since reports the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was expecting a few months ago and unlike sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, she has yet to confirm the reports.

