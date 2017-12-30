Kendall Jenner’s Reaction To The Pregnancy Rumor Sweeping The Internet — Is She Freaked?

Kendall Jenner’s latest selfie caused a major stir, since fans claimed she appeared to look pregnant. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how she feels about the speculation!

Calm down people! Kendall Jenner, 22, is not expecting her first child, despite the pregnancy rumors sweeping the Internet on Dec. 30. Some fans were convinced she had a bun in the oven after seeing her stomach in a stunning new pic captioned “loner.” She was rocking a chic polka dot frock with a loose-fitting bodice and come on, she’s clearly got rock-hard abs underneath. “Kendall thinks the pregnancy speculation is ludicrous, and hilarious,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has absolutely zero intention of getting pregnant anytime soon, as she’s super into her career right now. Kendall’s new year resolution is to up her modelling game even further, and to become one of the most successful and sought after supermodels in the world.”

“She’s no longer investing any time or energy on her website or her app, and she’s focusing solely on her modelling,” our insider added. Kendall’s career is definitely on the rise, especially since she topped the highest earning list of 2017! Fans can also look forward to an epic new season of KUWTK, since Khloe Kardashian, 33, sweetly confirmed she’s having a baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Dec. 20. On top of that, the reality star announced that her pregnancy was documented on the show, so we can’t wait to tune in. Fans are still patiently awaiting Kylie Jenner‘s big reveal, even though she’s said literally nothing about the ongoing pregnancy rumors.

Meanwhile, it looks like things between Kendall and her beau Blake Griffin, 28, are still heating up! The NBA star was spotted at her favorite jewelry store before Christmas, but she might not get that steamy New Year’s Eve kiss from him this year! “He may have to meet up with Kendall later than expected or not spend the holiday with her unless she goes to his basketball game,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Either way, we’re sure they’ll both be enjoying themselves while ringing in 2018!

