Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe & More Offer Fans Another Sweet Kardashian Xmas Pic — Where Is Kylie?

Christmas may be over but the Kardashian/Jenner clan are still doling out touching festive family pics! Check out the latest one!

Okay, okay, yes the yuletide season has come to an end. But can you blame us for wishing it would last just a little longer, right?! Thankfully we’re not alone. There’s a famous family out there that is still celebrating Christmas even though it’s nearly a week gone — the Kardashians! Kendall Jenner, 22, Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kim Kardashian, 36, Kris Jenner, 62, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, all posed for yet another festive photo and it’s absolutely adorable! Even North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 5, got in on the fun! Okay, this is clearly a throwback pic. Khloe’s sparkling jumpsuit from Christmas eve is a giveaway but we’re still here for it!

“When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo,” Kourt hilariously captioned the touching image featuring a sizable chunk of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians gang standing between 2 Christmas trees. After loads of carefully curated seasonal photos from this family, it’s nice to see what appears to be a more unplanned snap. After all, Kris is the only one who’s smiling! But we got say, Kendall’s smize is on point! Take a look back a tons more holiday snaps from everyone’s favorite reality TV family right here!

Although a few key players are missing, the most obvious is Kylie Jenner, 20! So, if you were hoping the youngest Jenner was going to confirm her alleged pregnancy before the year ends, it’s looking like you’re going to be disappointed. And we’ve heard recently that Ky is feeling pretty abandoned by her reported baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, in recent days due to his touring schedule.

“Kylie is heartbroken and disappointed over Travis’ carefree attitude during her pregnancy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As Kylie gets closer to her due date, she has been increasingly emotional. Kylie is hit with loneliness late at night when Travis is not by her side. She had such different ideas about what her pregnancy would be like when she learned she would be having Travis’ baby. She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way but that simply has not been the case.” Poor Kylie!

