Is Kendall Jenner Pregnant Too? See Why Fans Are Convinced She’s Expecting Like Her Sisters

OMG! Kendall Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors when she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a tight dress that showed off the shape of her stomach. See it here!

Could there be a third Kardashian/Jenner pregnancy under the surface?! Kendall Jenner, 22, had many fans asking that question when she showed off her body, including her stomach, while wearing a form-fitting polka dress in an Instagram post on Dec. 29. “loner life,” Kendall captioned the photo. The mirror selfie clearly shows the comparison between her tiny waist and slighty hip and stomach area, but is that a bump or just an illusion caused by shadows of the black and white dress? We’re not so sure. The dress is peplum style after all, and Kendall looks stunning in it, but but it didn’t take long for fans to question if the model is following in her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and 20-year-old Kylie Jenner‘s footsteps and having a baby of her own! See more of Kendall’s best Instagram photos here!

Many of the responses are simply questioning if the brunette beauty is expecting while others are convinced she is. There’s been no reason to speculate a pregnancy when it comes to other recent photos Kendall has posted to her social media, but you never really know with this clever family! With the way Khloe hid her bump for months before officially announcing her upcoming bundle of joy earlier this month and with Kylie still in hiding, we’re sure Kendall could pull off the same thing if she really wanted to!

Despite being alone in the photo, Kendall has been dating Blake Griffin, 28, in the past few months and the two appear to be very happy together. We’re sure we’ll find out if Kendall’s getting ready to start her own family sooner or later but until then, we’ll definitely be on the lookout!

peeped that photo kendall jenner just uploaded and i’m wondering if all the kardashian klan is pregnant — Brandon (@thebrandonwhunt) December 29, 2017

ok idk if I’m reaching or not but Kendall Jenner def looks pregnant in the pic she posted earlier today — Jenna Mauller (@NonnerTweets) December 29, 2017

Is everyone in Kardashian family pregnant or wannabe pregnant? @KendallJenner too? My head is spinning.. pic.twitter.com/QTr2ITizsR — Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) December 29, 2017

none of my business but is kendall jenner pregnant — z (@zainabrhmn) December 29, 2017

