Dr. Phil Accused Of Sneakily Promoting His Own Addiction-Treatment Program In Exchange For Air Time

Dr. Phil has been shockingly accused of indirectly promoting addiction-treatment ventures that are led by him and his son. Get more information on the allegations here.

Dr. Phil McGraw, 67, and his show have been accused of sneakily promoting a new treatment venture for addiction that is led by the talk show host and his son, Jay. The accusation states that rehab centers that purchase and make use of their virtual-reality program called Path to Recovery are offered a spot on Dr. Phil’s famous talk show in a deal that benefits both parties, according to a report by STAT. Since Dr. Phil has a lot of power and a public image, this kind of secret business can really affect certain decisions people struggling with addictions can make. “Dr. Phil mentioning a facility has an impact, the same as Oprah [Winfrey] saying, ‘Hey, read this book,’ ” Greg Horvath, who produced the addiction based documentary, The Business of Recovery, explained to the outlet. “You go into the stratosphere.” See photos of Dr. Phil on his show here.

The virtual reality program under scrutiny involves users wearing goggles to help get them placed in settings, such as a bar or a backyard, with Dr. Phil and talk about avoiding triggers for their addictions. Despite the controversial headlines, an official statement from the Dr. Phil staff to the outlet denied the accusations and said that only two out of over 20 addiction-treatment facilities that use the program were mentioned on the show in the entire year of 2017. They also added that Dr. Phil’s treatment program is entirely separate from his show.

Despite the highly popular brand name these centers are attached to, it turns out the patients may not be getting the best care. One example is when Karen Corcoran Walsh, who owns Inspiration for Youth and Families, a treatment center for teenagers in Fort Lauderdale, FL, was on Dr. Phil’s show. The famous doctor named the center one of the best out there but failed to mention that it had a lot of issues regarding teenagers who went missing from the facility in the past two years, according to Page Six. One of the teens went looking for drugs outside while another robbed a homeless man. It may not sound like the best of places to be but the show insists it’s nothing out of the ordinary. “No treatment center in business for any period of time has a spotless complaint record,” a spokesperson said.

Dr. Phil recently made headlines for allegedly offering alcohol to a guest with substance abuse problems while he got ready in his dressing room. The guest claimed it was to show how bad he could get while on-air but claims it could have been dangerous. The show, which often features emotionally charged interviews, responded by saying medical personnel were always involved with every guest throughout their time on the show and if they find a way to obtain alcohol while unsupervised, then it’s not something they can control.

