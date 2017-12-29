Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: He Wants Kanye West To Be Their Baby’s Godfather

Kanye West may soon become a godfather! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner think Kanye would be the perfect person to take on the role.

Travis Scott, 25, and Kanye West, 40, go way back. Starting as a mentor, and now family, it seems only fitting that, Travis would want Kanye to be his baby’s godfather. “Travis has told Kylie he wants Kanye to be the Godfather of their child. She likes the idea, she knows Kim would love it. Travis has good reason for choosing Kanye, he was one of the first people to really believe in Travis, they go way back. Travis has a huge amount of respect for him, he looks up to him and wants to honor him so this makes sense,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How perfect would this be?!

Making Kanye the baby’s godfather would be extremely smart especially since, he already has kids of his own: North West , 4, and Saint West , 2. Kanye will not only help Travis as an artist but, also as a father. So sweet! This is also good because it keeps it all in the family, being that, Kim Kardashian , 37, will likely be extremely hands on. Kimye and Khloe Kardashian , 33, are all expecting babies as well. This is going to be one big family! It’s going to get a lot harder to keep up with the Kardashians.

We’re glad to hear that, Travis is taking fatherhood seriously. We reported earlier how, Kanye told the “Goosebumps,” rapper to man up , and be the backbone that Kylie Jenner , 20, needs during her pregnancy. It’s clear that Kylie and Travis will be wonderful parents with Kimye by their side. Although Kylie still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, we have reason to believe her due date is quickly approaching . We can’t wait to see Kylie as a mom! New year, new baby!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye West would be a good godfather to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby? Let us know your thoughts below.