Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: He Wants Kanye West To Be Their Baby’s Godfather
Kanye West may soon become a godfather! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner think Kanye would be the perfect person to take on the role.
Travis Scott, 25, and Kanye West, 40, go way back. Starting as a mentor, and now family, it seems only fitting that, Travis would want Kanye to be his baby’s godfather. “Travis has told Kylie he wants Kanye to be the Godfather of their child. She likes the idea, she knows Kim would love it. Travis has good reason for choosing Kanye, he was one of the first people to really believe in Travis, they go way back. Travis has a huge amount of respect for him, he looks up to him and wants to honor him so this makes sense,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How perfect would this be?!
