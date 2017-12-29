Olivia Munn had to jumpstart her New Year’s diet for a pretty unfortunate reason: her massage therapist thought she had a bun in the oven! Get the awkward details here.

Olivia Munn, 37, was just trying to live her life when she went in for a massage and came out on a diet. “Masseuse just pointed to my stomach and said ‘Baby?’ Ummmm no. No baby in my belly. I blame [Eva Longoria]’s delicious home-cooking for this. I guess I’ll start my New Year’s diet today,” she wrote on Instagram about the awkward exchange that convinced her to cut out carbs a few days before 2018 begins. Yikes! We definitely wouldn’t want to be in that situation, but let’s be real: Olivia would look great no matter how much she ate over the holiday season. See pictures of Olivia here!

The home-cooking in question that contributed to Olivia’s food baby was made over Christmas when the two actresses celebrated the holiday together. The X-Men: Apocalypse star and her bestie made Christmas dinner together in Miami — or well, the Desperate Housewives star made dinner while Olivia watched and pantomimed cutting. The domestic hang-out was documented on Olivia’s Instagram Story where you could see Eva hilariously call out her friend for “chopping air” while she made a real meal for them.

While Olivia doesn’t have a bun in the oven, Eva was definitely making food for someone who did: herself! The Over Her Dead Body star is currently expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston. She even debuted the first pics of her bump while in Florida with Olivia! On Dec. 25, Olivia posted a photo of the two of them grabbing drinks, and Eva’s tight workout tank-top showed off her growing belly! “Christmas in Miami. When friends become family,” Olivia captioned the sweet pic. Even though she had an awkward interaction with her masseuse over her Christmas food baby, it seems Olivia had an amazing holiday and honestly, that’s what really counts here.

