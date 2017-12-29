Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Adding To Their Family In The Next Few Months — Baby On The Way?

Dying to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth become parents?! Word has it, the couple is looking to expand their family soon! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

If you’re anything like us, ever since Liam Hemsworth, 27, and Miley Cyrus, 25, rekindled their romance, you’ve likely been desperate to see them settle down and become parents! C’mon, their children would be adorable! Well, now we’re hearing that, with things going so well between them, they are thinking about expanding their family! “Miley wants to add to her household in a big way and Liam is completely down with her plans, but don’t get too excited because the way she wants to add to things is not with a baby but with more dogs,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And she is hoping to do it in the next few months.”

Welp, this isn’t exactly a pregnancy announcement but it’s still pretty exciting! After all, diehard fans know she is a serious animal lover! “She is very chill as we all know and more dogs is what she wants to have a handle on and is not ready to start a family right now,” the source added. We also got some new details on whether or not Miley is thinking about walking down the aisle any time soon! “It is not really a big deal to get married, she is pretty happy the way she is living life right now with working on music and occasionally being on The Voice and just doing her thing.” Head here for tons more images of Miley and her man!

The insider went to to explain that Miley has big plans for the upcoming new year and she won’t be able to put together a lavish Hollywood wedding. “She actually wants to do a little more television and film this upcoming year and wouldn’t have time to set up a wedding so don’t expect wedding bells any time in the near future.” Say it ain’t so! We’re still looking forward to meeting the possible new pup!

