Meghan Markle Vows To Be More ‘Ladylike’ In 2018: Her NYE Resolution To Stop Swearing

Meghan Markle has been recycling some New Year’s resolutions from year to year — will her engagement to Prince Harry help her stop biting her nails in 2018?

Meghan Markle, 36, has a big year ahead of her. In May, she’ll walk down the aisle in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and marry Prince Harry, 33, in what’s sure to be the most talked about wedding of 2018. But in order to prep for her royal nuptials, Meghan has a few habits she’d like to kick. On her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, the Suits actress confessed in 2016 that her goal nearly every year is to be more ~ladylike~. “Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” she wrote. “The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks. And when it comes to the biting of the nails — well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

While she’s been trying to kick the habits for years, she’s gotten pretty far, bitten nails and all. Not only did she have a successful career in acting (which she’s leaving to focus on her relationship with Harry), but she’s also broken numerous royal traditions since announcing her engagement in November. On Christmas, Meghan joined her fiancée’s family for church service, marking the first time ever that the royals have included someone in holiday traditions who wasn’t yet part of their family. She even curtsied at the same time as Kate Middleton, 35, which is decidedly perfectly ladylike. Harry even gushed about how well she blended with them. “She’s done an absolutely amazing job,” he said on BBC Radio 4 Today.

If Meghan is determined to quit biting her nails and stop swearing after a couple drinks in 2018, then more power to her. But even if she doesn’t kick the habits in the new year, we’re sure her quirks won’t have any effect on how much Harry, his family, and the entire world love her.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Meghan’s vow to be more ladylike? What are your New Year’s resolutions? Let us know!