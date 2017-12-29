Meghan Markle Might’ve Been The Next Bond Girl: Engagement Was ‘Final Blow’ In Her Casting

When she gave up acting to be with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may have passed on the role of a lifetime — as leading lady in the next James Bond film!

By accepting Prince Harry’s proposal, Meghan Markle has committed herself to life as a royal…and that means leaving her show Suits and putting her acting career in the past. Before the engagement, though, she was reportedly being considered for one of the biggest movie roles of all-time — starring as the next Bond girl alongside Daniel Craig. “Meghan fits the role of a Bond girl perfectly,” an insider tells The Sun. “The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public. The brief was to find a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian.”

The site reports that, last year, producers came up with a shortlist of five actresses for the next James Bond film, and Meghan was allegedly one of them. “But the minute her relationship with Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four,” the insider claims. “Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career, so that was the final blow.” Of course, Meghan will be incredibly busy with her royal duties in the coming years, so she will certainly find ways to keep herself occupied.

The 36-year-old accepted Prince Harry’s proposal over a romantic dinner in November, and they confirmed the news several days later, at the end of the month. Despite not being married into the family yet, Meghan spent Christmas with the royals in the U.K. The lovebirds are set to tie the knot on May 19.

