Kylie Jenner’s Devastated She Won’t Spend NYE With Travis Scott: How Kim K’s Trying To Save The Day

Kylie Jenner’s wish for the best NYE ever? To spend it in Travis Scott’s arms! She’s begging him to come home straight from Miami! Can Kim Kardashian help?

Bored at home, unwilling to go outside to shield her baby bump from the cameras, Kylie Jenner, 20, is desperate to at least have some fun on New Year’s Eve. Sure, she has tons of friends and loving siblings to hang out with, but she wants boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, there by her side when the ball drops. She’s asking him to make that happen, we learned from a Kardashian insider! There’s just one problem: Travis is performing in Miami that same night. What’s a girl to do?

“Kylie really wishes that [Travis] wasn’t doing this show in Miami,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not complaining too much though. Instead, she’s trying to pressure him to go straight from the stage to a private jet and fly home to be with her. She hates the idea of sleeping without him, especially on New Year’s Eve. She wants to wake up in his arms on the first day of the year.”

That’s so sweet! But that’s a tall order, isn’t it? Miami to Los Angeles is about a six-hour flight, and he’d be jetting off in the middle of the night. Well, big sister Kim Kardashian, 37, has seen how much this special request means to Kylie, and she’s going to do what she can to make it happen!

“Kylie doesn’t think it’s a lot to ask of Travis, and she’s got Kim’s full backing,” the insider told us. “Kim has made several comments to Travis recently about how he needs to fly right back from Miami to be with her sister. He hasn’t said either way if he’ll do it; he’s being pulled in two directions right now because his boys all want him to party with them after the show. But if he wants to make his girl happy he’ll get that jet home.”

