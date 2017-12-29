Khloe Kardashian’s 2018 Wish: Hopes Tristan Thompson Will Take Lead Of The Cavs If LeBron Exits

Khloe Kardashian is hoping her baby daddy Tristan Thompson becomes the leader of the Cavaliers if LeBron James exits the team in 2018. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

With LeBron James‘ contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers having an out-option after the 2018 season, he’s all but assuredly leaving the team and likely heading to the LA Lakers. That means the NBA squad will need a new captain and leader and pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, thinks her man Tristan Thompson, 26, is the perfect guy for the job. “Khloe is expecting LeBron to leave the Cavs at the end of the season and she is hoping that means Tristan will be the star of the team. He has a few years left on his contract but she is happy in Cleveland and she wants to go into full mom mode there and have Tristan do his thing on the court,” a source close to the reality star tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She will still bounce back for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Revenge Body , but her intentions are to be a stay at home mom while Tristan does the basketball thing and makes tons of money. She learned a lot from her relationship with Lamar [Odom] on how to date a professional basketball player and she is using all that she has learned for Tristan because Tristan is her forever. So seeing him succeed in Cleveland especially without LeBron will make her the most happy as their family life is about to begin,” our insider adds. See pics of Khloe and Tristan, here.

Tristan has plenty of reasons to stay in C-town as he’s scheduled to make BANK over the next few years. He’s making $16.4 million this season and the number rises to nearly $17.5 million in 2018/19 and $18.5 million in 2019/2020. Khloe has done a great job of balancing her life in LA with spending time in Cleveland during the NBA season for the past year and a half. When he’s not playing, the couple are happy at home at Khloe’s Hidden Hills estate. They definitely have the logistics of making their sometimes long-distance relationship work down pat, and it will only get more solid once they become parents together in three short months.

