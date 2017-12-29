Khloe Kardashian Determined To Stay In Shape Throughout Pregnancy: Fitness Plan Revealed

Khloe Kardashian is saying no to baby weight! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the expecting mom is planning to stay fit throughout her entire pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is not letting her baby mess with her body! After making one of the most incredible weight transformations in Hollywood, Khloe isn’t taking any chances with her pregnancy. “Khloe is determined to work out as long as she can during her pregnancy. She is committed to eating well, exercising daily and staying as healthy as possible as she moves closer to her due date,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe feels great, looks amazing and thanks to her sisters, Khloe knows that the quickest way for her body to bounce back after giving birth is if she stays in shape during the pregnancy. Both Kim and Kourtney have warned Khloe that it is easier to lose weight after giving birth if she keeps up her workout and healthy diet.”

Staying in shape throughout her pregnancy shouldn’t be hard for Khloe, especially since her baby daddy is a professional athlete. Tristan Thompson, 26, has been extremely supportive during this special time. He even helps her work out! “Tristan has been totally supportive of her dedication to fitness and has been squeezing in workouts with her too. He is proud of his lady and the pair could not be more excited about their future together,” the source continued. What a great guy!

Although Tristan and Khloe’s sisters approve of her pregnancy workouts, not everyone feels the same. Many fans criticized her for working out too hard while carrying a baby. She took to Twitter to slam her haters with, “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s**t.” You tell them Khloe! We can’t blame her for keeping up with her fitness, you go girl!

