Khloe Kardashian, J-Lo, Meghan Markle & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It’s our Best Dressed: Christmas Edition! From sequins to sheer, to a Royal engagement, see pics of the best fashion moments of the week!

Khloe Kardashian put her baby bump on full display in a sheer jumpsuit that was covered in silver sequin fringe. WOW. She looked amazing! She topped off the look with a fur coat for her mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party. Kris wore a sheer black gown, with colorful accents. Kendall Jenner looked radiant in all white at the party, with a large floral-inspired peplum accent at her waist. A couple days later, on December 27, Jennifer Lopez hosted a taco night where guests like Kim Kardashian chowed down on Mexican dishes. J-Lo wowed in a sequin jumpsuit by Gucci. Casual attire for a fiesta, if you ask me! Ha!

Rihanna was sick for the holiday but wore a red hot, sheer dress with ruffles on the bust by her friend, designer Christopher Kane. She matched the look with a red lip — a shade from her just-released Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Collection, in Ma’Damn. Gorgeous! Reese Witherspoon also wore red on Christmas, and posted a picture with her 18-year-old daughter Ava, where they look almost identical!

But the Royal Christmas appearance was really a spectacle, as Meghan Markle stepped out looking flawless in head-to-toe camel. She wore a belted tan Sentaler coat, a Chloe Pixie purse, and over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman. She also wore brown leather gloves and a hat, which made her entire look chic and classic. Kate Middleton looked gorgeous as well, covering her baby bump in a plaid coat by Miu Miu and black accessories. Her fur hat looked super warm and she held a small black clutch. See the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree Khloe Kardashian was best dressed of the week?