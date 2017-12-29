Kim Kardashian & Jennifer Lopez’s Taco-Girls Night To Become New Tradition

The most glam taco night ever went down at JLo’s crib with Kim Kardashian showing off the amazing time. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how this is going to become a tradition.

Where’s our invite? Jennifer Lopez, 48, threw the world’s most glamorous taco night at her LA mansion on Dec. 27 and thanks to Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram stories we all got a taste of what it was like to be there. JLo got the chance to introduce her beau Alex Rodriguez, 42, to the reality star and her mom Kris Jenner, 62, and it was a massive love fest. “Jennifer was very happy to see Kim and to show off Alex. He was right by her side and they all had a big group hug,” a friend of Kim’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim fan girl’d over JLo pretty hard, she always does. She told this story about how she used to thank God for JLo every day, because she made having booty a thing, she paved the way for Kim. Kim was complimenting Jen a ton, specifically her butt, and Alex was standing right there agreeing with everything Kim said and jumping in to compliment Jennifer too. He’s so in love with Jennifer it’s the cutest thing to see,” our insider adds. See Pics of JLo’s taco night party, here.

The reality star gave the world a glimpse of the good life at JLo’s pad where she had a massive buffet table with every sort of taco item you could imagine. It looks SO delicious and of course it wasn’t a t-shirt and jeans kind of night. Everyone dressed to the nines and Jennifer was such a glam hostess in a sequined black and silver Gucci pantsuit. It looked like so much fun so no wonder she wants to make it a regular event. Who needs Taco Tuesdays when you can have a Taco Wednesday!

