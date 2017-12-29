Halsey’s Relationship With G-Eazy Has Changed Her Outlook: She’s ‘Never Felt This Good’

Word has it Halsey isn’t just in love with her BF G-Eazy, it’s given her a new self confidence! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Let’s face it, when it comes to Hollywood couples, no one is quite as cute as Halsey, 23, and E-Gazy, 28! These two are so clearly head-over-heels for each other and we can’t get enough of it! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re hearing just how passionate this love affair is! “Halsey has never felt this good with a relationship,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is in serious love with G-Eazy.” Awww!

The insider went on to explain just uncomplicated their romance is. “It’s just that everything is so easy for lack of a better word with him, because he is so cool, talented and funny and everything just makes sense because instead of being individuals they are without a doubt a couple and are completely there for each other.” Wow! These two sound pretty ride-or-die to us! Want more pics of this amazing pair? Head right here!

“Coming into the New Year, things are really going to get better and better with them,” the source added. “It’s an exciting time for them because they found their soulmates.” Although those are some strong words, based on the endless photos they share documenting their lovey dovey courtship (not to mention their amazing new joint music video for “Him & I”), we tend to believe this insider knows what they’re talking about! Never stop sharing your love story, G-Eazy and Halsey!

Seasons greetings ❄️❄️❄️ @nathangroff A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

