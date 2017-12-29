Celina Powell Claims Cardi B Ignored Her Claims About Offset’s Alleged Love Child: ‘Im Not Lying’

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, Celina Powell tells HollywoodLife.com that she tried to tell Cardi B about Offset’s alleged love child…but was totally ignored by the rapper!

Cardi B is NOT here for Celina Powell’s shocking allegations about her fiancee, Offset! The Instagram model took to social media to claim that Offset is the father of her unborn child, but Cardi wants nothing to do with it. “I tried telling Cardi about the baby but she blocked me [on social media] right away,” Celina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I have told Offset about the baby, too, but he hasn’t responded either.” As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Celina is going to serve Offset with papers demanding a DNA test once the baby is born. She plans to do so at his New Year’s Eve concert in Denver.

Celina tells us that she is “1,000 percent” positive that Offset is her baby’s father, even though another rapper has come forward and claimed the baby is actually his. “I don’t know that other rapper,” Celina admits. “He is lying and trying to claim to be the baby daddy, but it is not him. I’ve never even met him. I met Offset back in February at a music festival and I know exactly when we made the baby. I’m not lying and I do not care who does or does not believe me.” Offset claims he has never met Celina, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Offset were recently in the middle of another cheating scandal, although she stuck by him after the news went public. However, she made it clear in concert on Dec. 28 that he’s “gon lose his wife” if he ever does it again. Let’s just hope this alleged baby isn’t his, then…

