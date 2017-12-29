Cardi B & Offset Freaking Out Over Possible DNA Test In Baby Mama Drama — They’ll Split If He Fails

Cardi B is ‘furious’ over Offset’s alleged baby mama. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com the two will break up if a DNA test proves he’s the father.

Cardi B, 25, and fiance Offset, 25, are both freaking out over Instagram model Celina Powell‘s accusations that Offset is the father of her unborn child — especially with Celina’s plans to make Offset take a DNA test. A source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told us that Cardi has made the situation crystal clear to Offset: if a DNA test reveals he’s the father of Celina’s child, they’re through. “Cardi is furious over any potential baby momma coming after Offset, the timing is terrible,” our source said. “She is raging over any DNA tests Offset may be facing soon. After the rough week they had, Cardi made it clear to Offset that should any paternity test confirm that he is fathering someone else’s baby, they will be over for good. She loves her man, but Cardi has her limits, too.”

Not only is Cardi losing it over Offset’s looming DNA test, Offset is also scared to potentially learn he is the father after all. “Offset is freaking out over a possible court ordered DNA test,” our source added. “He refuses to believe that he could be the father to a random hook up he doesn’t even really remember. He is trying to convince Cardi that all the allegations are from simply lies coming from a fame hungry wannabe. Offset has even reached out to his lawyer to handle the situation. He is doing his best to deny everything, but deep down he is scared of what the tests may confirm.”

With the Cardi and Offset spending New Year’s Eve apart due to different work schedules, time will tell whether or not they will survive as a couple in the new year and if Offset is officially the dad. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Cardi, who looked gorgeous in ball gowns in 2017.

