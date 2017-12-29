Bachelor Fans Are Petitioning To Let Them Pick The Next Bachelor & Honestly, It’s Not The Worst Idea

Fans still aren’t happy with Arie Luyendyk Jr. being ‘The Bachelor’ for season 22. So they’re petitioning to let America choose the next star and TBH, we don’t hate the idea!

With season 22 of The Bachelor set to start on Jan. 1, 2018, fans are still annoyed about the suitor being Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36. One of the biggest issues people had with ABC’s casting choice is they pulled someone from a season that took place five years ago, instead of like, Peter Kraus, 31, from Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, who had the support from fans and former contestants alike. So in order to bring the show up to the viewers’ standards, fans have started a petition to let America choose the next Bachelor.

The petition, which is aimed at ABC, had 31 signatures at the time of this writing, with a goal of 100. “For too long, the Bachelor franchise has been downright lazy in its selection of Bachelors. Never has it been more clear than with the selection of lame, boring Arie. No one is excited about Arie,” the petition states. “As fans of the show who invest hours in the Journey each week, we are owed this opportunity. Give us the chance to right the wrongs of the franchise.”

While saying “no one is excited about Arie” may not be true, the concept of wanting to let America vote isn’t actually a terrible idea. Let’s be real, The Bachelor is a competition show. It may not include singing or showing off some talent, but contestants are still eliminated weekly — it’s just based on how compatible they are with the main star instead of how well they can dance. But the biggest difference between The Bachelor and other competition shows is that America really doesn’t have any say whatsoever in who “wins” — and that’s ok! We aren’t all going to decisively choose who one person should end up with. But if we’re all going to tune in week-to-week to watch strangers fall for each other, we should be somewhat invested in who they are, and the best way to do that is to vote for who the main suitor should be. The petition makes complete sense: it engages followers of the series, it makes viewers feel more invested in the person’s journey, and it’d be a welcome update to a show that’s been on the air since 2002. Sign us up!

HollywoodLifers, who would you want to be the next Bachelor?