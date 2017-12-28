Are Zayn & Nicki Minaj Teaming Up On An Epic New Track? See Evidence That Has Fans Shook

Rumors that Zayn and Nicki Minaj have recorded a song together have been swirling for ages, but a new hint has fans thinking a release day is finally on the horizon!

Zayn Malik, 24, and Nicki Minaj, 34, definitely have something cooking, as we can see from this Dec. 27 Instagram from songwriter Robin Weisse. “I’m in the studio for the next 4 hours,” he wrote. “Too many big things coming around…be prepared.” The biggest hint of all is that he tagged Nicki and Zayn in the photo!

Rumors about a Nicki/Zayn song started circulating when a lucky few fans got to hear a snippet of new material during a listening party in London with him all the way back on March 24. Fans who heard the song took to Twitter immediately after to gush about it, and one person let it slip that Nicki is on it. “Literally one second in we heard ‘young money’ and everyone lost their sh*t!” @NenehTrainer tweeted. Another Zayn devotee who had a first listen called it “f*cking amazing.” Capital FM then listed the track as an upcoming release on their site (see below.)

Well, from this new evidence, it's likely that fans at that party heard a demo of the song, and Robin is now in the studio mixing it for the final version. Hopefully that means a release is coming soon!

