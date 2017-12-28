New year, new man! Are you looking for love in 2018? Has it been difficult to find the right guy? Well, 2018 is a new year and we’re going to help you sort some things out. Take our relationship quiz to see which type of guy will steal your heart!

Love is in the air in 2018 and we’re here to help you find your guy! Romances can be tough, especially in today’s dating scene; There’s online apps, new dating rules and so much more that goes into it. Why can’t we just go up to someone and say, “Hey I like you,” and they reply, “I like you too.” Why can’t it be simple like that? Why do we have to play games and play “hard to get.” Seriously though, I’m really asking these questions. Like, who made this up? — Anyway, that’s why I’ve cooked up this quick quiz; to help YOU with your journey to love. So, go ahead, take the relationship quiz at the bottom of this article and let us know what you think in the comments!

When it comes to men, there’s alls sorts of different types; And, no, I’m not talking about the physicality’s such as short men, tall men, brown hair, blonde hair; I’m talking about the main types of guys that are out there — The dominant guy, the guy with the ego, the perfect guy [well you might’ve not met him yet, that’s why you’re here], and the relaxed guy. First, the dominant guy: He’s cute, he’s charming, he’s got it all, right? Yes, except he’s controlling; He tries to control the narrative of your relationship, which can be a good or bad thing. It can be good in terms of, “Ok, he’s the same way I am, this will work.” And, if you’re the opposite and don’t mind someone taking the reigns, then it can also be good. But, it can be bad if you’re not one to be controlled. My point is, this type of guy depends on if you care about wearing the pants in your relationship.

Then, there’s the guy with the ego. This one is pretty plain and simple — He loves himself, no one but himself and that’s about it. However, this guy is always the life of the party, the charmer, the tell-you-what-you-want-to-hear type of guy, which means…. yes, he’s the player. Ultimately, when you meet this guy, don’t get lost in his game, and keep your game face on.

Moving on to the relaxed guy. Ah, everything is just so easy with the relaxed guy; There’s no arguments, no drama, all because he’s a go-with-the-flow type of guy. Now, this guy can be great, but he can also get very boring, very quick. Make sure you’re not in a monotonous relationship where the spark fizzles in the early stages of the romance. You want a laid back dude, but not to the point where you find yourself on day 20 of Netflix and chill and you haven’t done your makeup in weeks. The takeaway? — You want the guy who’s cool, but who also has drive and ambition.

Finally, there’s the perfect guy. There’s not much to it here, he’s perfect; He checks off all your boxes. And, since you’ve never met someone as perfect as him, as the woman that you are, you’ll try and find a flaw… But, there won’t be any. So, when you know you’ve found thee perfect man, and you will know, just enjoy it because YOU deserve it.

NOW, TAKE THIS QUIZ!

