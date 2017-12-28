Amanda Davis: 5 Things To Know About Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Who Tragically Died

The Atlanta community is mourning the loss of a beloved news anchor, Amanda Davis, who tragically died at the age of 62 on Dec. 27. Here’s everything to know.

1. What happened to Amanda Davis? Amanda Davis was at the Hartsfield-Jackson International airport in Atlanta on Dec. 26 when she suffered a “massive, spontaneous stroke,” according to CBS 46, where she worked. She was rushed to the hospital to undergo treatment, but she tragically died around 9:30 p.m. the next day at the age of 62. Amanda was at the airport on her way to San Antonio, where she was headed following the death of her stepfather. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Understandably, Amanda’s family is asking for “privacy at this difficult time.”

2. What did Amanda do? Amanda was a morning news anchor and noon news anchor for Atlanta’s station CBS 46. Before taking the job, she worked at WAGA-TV in Atlanta for 26 years. During her time as a reporter, Amanda won various awards, including: the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award, and ten Southeast Regional Emmy Awards. While working at WAGA-TV, she interviewed Barack Obama.

3. She has a history of arrests. Amanda left WAGA-TV in 2013 after a DUI arrest in 2012. She was arrested again in June 2015, and then once more in 2016 for driving with a suspended license. Amanda has been open about her struggle with alcoholism.

4. She had a good education. Amanda attended Clark College in Atlanta and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

5. She was a mother. Amanda had one daughter, Melora Rivera. Melora works in producing and writing for television series. She is a writing assistant on Being Mary Jane on BET. Amanda was never married, but previously opened up about her fiancee breaking off their engagement after an eight year relationship.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Amanda’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.