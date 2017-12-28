Tyler Baltierra Happy To Spend NYE Without Catelynn Lowell: He Just Wants Her ‘Healthy’

Tyler Baltierra will ring in 2018 alone as Catelynn Lowell continues treatment for suicidal thoughts. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he just wants a healthy wife.

2017 ended on such a sad note for Teen Mom 2 star Catelynn Lowell. The 25-year-old checked into treatment in November after having suicidal thoughts, then re-admitted herself on Dec. 27 after leaving too early. Her hubby Tyler Baltierra, 25, just wants his wife to be healthy again and he’s fully sportive of her mission to overcome depression. “Tyler would love to have Catelynn home for New Year’s Eve, he’d love to be able to kiss her and welcome in 2018 with her by his side. But he’s putting his own wishes on the back burner and encouraging her to stay in treatment until after the New Year,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He wants her to take as long as it needs to get really healthy so she can come out of treatment and stay out. He’s the most supportive, loving guy, all he cares about is what’s best for Catelynn,” our insider adds. The reality star shocked her fans on Nov. 17 when she posted an alarming message to her Twitter account that said, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself…so I’m going to treatment.” Whew! At least she recognized she was having dangerous thoughts and sought help. She checked into a treatment center in Arizona and Tyler headed down there and stayed so that he could have weekend visits with his wife. See pics of Tyler and Catelynn, here.

Catelynn ended up checking out earlier than her planned one month stay and that proved to be a mistake. The mom of two decided to go back in and complete the 30 program, checking back into the AZ facility on Dec. 27 to help her overcome her battle with depression. “She decided to complete the full program,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “She should be finished completely early to mid January. Everyone is very relieved that she’s finishing her stay.” Thank goodness! Hopefully 2018 will see a healthy and happier Catelynn, as we’re sure Tyler and their two-year-old daughter Novalee will be glad to have her back home.

