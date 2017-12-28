Joe Alwyn Spotted At London Airport: Off To Spend NYE With Taylor Swift?

Get excited Swifties! Will Joe Alywn be spending NYE With Taylor Swift? His London Airport sighting has us hoping so!

It looks like Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, won’t be the only celebrity couple who might share a New Year’s Eve kiss! Joe Alwyn, 26, was spotted taking a flight out of London’s Heathrow Airport Dec. 28. Could it be to meet beau Taylor Swift, 28? Our fingers are crossed! The couple has been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, but they are supposed to be spending the holiday season together, according to The Daily Mail. Joe looked as stylish as ever, with a flannel bomber and grey jeans. The only thing missing is Taylor! The British actor even took the time to pose with some very lucky fans. Isn’t he the sweetest?

After dating for over a year, spending NYE together would be the perfect way to kick off 2018. A romantic trip together wouldn’t be a first for Joe and Taylor. Back in June, the couple enjoyed a trip to Taylor’s hometown of Nashville. This was their first vacation together as a couple, and it was pretty eventful. We’re sure that Joe was able to spend a lot of time with Taylor’s family including: her parents and siblings. Taylor and Joe were photographed laughing, looking as happy as ever. It’s clear these two are in it for the long haul, and we couldn’t be more excited!

It wasn’t until Dec. 8, that the couple made a public appearance together. They were spotted in New York City walking hand in hand, before arriving at Madison Square Garden for Taylor’s Jingle Ball show. We completely understand Taylor wanting to take things slow, but we hope we get to see a little more of the cute couple in 2018.

