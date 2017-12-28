Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Mean Girl’ Behavior Is Uniting Scott & Sofia: It’s Them ‘Against The World’

Sofia Richie has been shunned by the Kardashians…but that’s not taking a toll on her relationship with Scott Disick. Here’s why they’re stronger than ever!

Despite Scott Disick’s drama with Kourtney Kardashian, he was invited to the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas bash this year — but his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was NOT welcome. Obviously, she’s not thrilled about the diss. “Sofia hasn’t done a thing to deserve the way she’s being treated by the Kardashians,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s hurtful to her, but it’s not doing any damage to her relationship with Scott. Actually, it’s kind of pushing them closer together, because it’s like it’s them against the world”

Before Scott made his appearance at the Christmas Eve party, he was hanging out with Sofia, and she showed off some expensive jewelry he gave her on Instagram. At the bash, Scott took photos with both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, but wasn’t caught hanging out with Kourt at all. Of course, Kourt’s new man, Younes Bendjima, was there, so she was more than occupied with him throughout the night!

Despite Kourtney’s hot-and-heavy relationship with Younes, we’ve heard EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia thinks her man’s ex is still in love with him. Plus, another source told us EXCLUSIVELY that the 19-year-old felt extremely “ostracized” and “dissed” when the Kardashian family shunned her from the Christmas party. “Sofia can’t believe someone Kourtney’s age would still be such a mean girl,” our insider added. It looks like the family might have to get on board with this one — Scott and Sofia seem like they’re here to stay!

