Uh oh! Sarah Huckabee Sanders is receiving MAJOR backlash after positing a selfie on Dec. 27. Find out why!

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, can’t catch a break. After the hilarious piegate situation, in which White House correspondent April Ryan, 50, questioned whether Sarah really baked a pie, Twitter is now slamming her for posting a shotgun-toting selfie. The White House Press Secretary took to social media to share a photo of herself dressed in camouflage, holding a rifle on Dec. 27. She captioned the post, “Back home where we learned how to do more than just bake pecan pies. #trapshooting #pull.” Now, we are certainly no experts when it comes to guns, but according to Twitter, Sarah is holding the shotgun completely wrong. One user responded to Sarah’s photo with: “You sure hold shotgun funny, like you don’t know hot to shoot.” Who knew holding a shotgun incorrectly would cause such an uproar? Check out more tweets below!

Other Twitter users agreed that Sarah’s positioning was wrong, adding, “Yeah. I agree. It looks like she might just be posing for a picture. She’s gonna hurt her shoulder firing like that.” Should Sarah stick to baking pies? As if the attacks couldn’t get any worse, other tweets chastised Sarah for not wearing any ear or eye protection. “No eye protection, no hearing protection. Thanks for setting a good example of ‘responsible’ sport shooting.” We have to agree on that one. We’d like to think that when spending a day “trapshooting” one would want to use protection.

To Sarah’s benefit, not everyone thought her way of holding the shotgun was incorrect. One tweet came to her defense saying, “I take it you have never seen her shoot. She knows what she is doing.” So what is it? Is Sarah holding the shotgun the proper way or not?

