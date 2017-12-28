New Year’s Day 2018: What Restaurants Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

Come Jan. 1, you’ll be ready to get your brunch on, and we’ve got you covered. Here’s what’s open on New Year’s Day, as well as suggestions for where to spend New Year’s Eve!

Applebee’s, Au Bon Pain, Benihana, Bob Evans, Bonefish Grill, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Chili’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Five Guys, Friendly’s, IHOP, KFC, Long John Silver’s, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread, Papa John’s, P.F. Chang’s, Pizza Hut, Rainforest Cafe, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Waffle House and White Castle will all be open on New Year’s Day! Be sure to check your location for hours.

If you’re in NYC for the holiday, Parker & Quinn is the perfect place for those early risers to celebrate New Year’s Day. Brunch kicks off at 7am and will go until 3pm. Stop by to toast the New Year with PQ’s Signature Bloody Board a DIY Bloody Mary carafe accompanied by pickled veggies, pimento olives, bacon, pepperjack cheese, celery, horseradish, beef boullion, and assorted hot sauces for just $40!

Park Avenue Tavern will be offering two brunch packages to celebrate New Year’s Day. From 10:30am-3pm, guests can choose between a dozen Oysters & two hours of bottomless Rosé or a brunch entree and two hours of bottomless beers from in-table taps. Both deals are just $40 and will be offered as a Monday brunch special for New Year’s Day only.

Boulton & Watt is joining the ranks of Monday brunch for New Year’s Day. $6 Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and Sangria. Doors open at 11am for cocktails and brunch snacks galore!

Clown Bar heads to Brooklyn where esteemed Chef Sota Atsumi joins Chef/Owner Carlo Mirarchi and the team at Blanca to cook an unforgettable last dinner of 2017. The wine selection will be curated by Clown Bar’s sommelier, Pierre Derrien. As for the menu, expect a collaboration between Chef Carlo and Chef Sota at Blanca that includes dishes like Sea Urchin Tartlet, Soy Caviar Flan, and Foie and Cabbage Terrine. Cost is $500pp including wine pairings (tax and gratuity excluded,) and there are two set rounds of seatings — one at 5pm and one at 8pm.

Molyvos is serving up a three course prix-fixe menu with Greek classics such as Grilled Baby Octopus, served with marinated chickpeas and sundried tomatoes, and Braised Beef Short Ribs, made with red wine, pearl onions, tomato and warm polenta, made by Executive Chef Carlos Carreto. Complimentary sparking wine and noisemakers will also be provided close to midnight.

El Vez will be throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration for kids featuring a Games, Buffet, Tortilla Making and Early Countdown from 6-8 PM, and a Mariachi Celebration with a band and midnight tequila toast from 8 PM-12 AM.

The Sea Fire Grill is offering a Feast of the Seven Fishes on NYE! A special $99 prix fixe menu includes dishes like Coho Salmon and Scallop Carpaccio, Spicy Lobster Open-Faced Ravioli with Smoked Trout Eggs, and Clams Beurre Blanc.

For New Year’s Eve, MAMO‘s prix fixe menu treats guests to antipasti offerings of roasted Romanesco, anchovy sauce, and parmesan; smoked salmon with its sides, lettuce, and fennel seeds croutons; and beef carpaccio with truffle sauce, apple, arugula and pecorino; truffle raviolini served as a primi; and main courses of red snapper fillet, broccoli, and “scapece” cauliflower; beef tenderloin, seasonal roasted vegetables, truffled mash potatoes, foie gras, and gravy. The meal ends with chocolate mousse with citrus, raspberries, and pistachios.

Green Fig will ring in the New Year with “The Brothel Carnivale,” a lavish party sure to entice and thrill guests. Dine, dance and drink with a premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, complimentary Champagne toast and party favors. Burlesque performers, sword-swallowers and giant boa constrictors will make for an unforgettable night! Tickets start at $125.

At Refinery Rooftop, ring in the New Year with a premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment for just $150. For those looking to be further impressed, VIP tables with bottle and cocktail service are available in the Atrium and Living Room for $250 per person and in the covered terrace for $350 per person. Every package includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a perfect New York City view of the Empire State Building.

For a crozier vibe head downstairs to Winnie’s Jazz Bar where you can enjoy a live DJ, light bites and a classic champagne toast for $100.

Trademark Taste + Grind will wine and dine you into the New Year with a three-course prix fixe menu for $75, which includes a choice of Grilled Blue Point Oysters or Braised Beef Short Rib. For dessert, opt for a cozy countdown with the The Big Banana For Two to relish in Trademark’s signature banana pudding with toasted marshmallow fluff and brown butter wafers. It’s the perfect environment close enough to the action of Times Square with the added bonus of your own space, great company and quality food and drink.

In the East Village, Boulton & Watt is offering an array of options for all budget. For the budget-friendly, $80 per person provides an open bar from 9pm-1am to enjoy the cheery locale vibe without the hassle of tallying the rounds. For those who want to go all out, $120 per person includes a guaranteed table for the evening, a three course meal, and the same 9pm-1am open bar. Can’t decide? Guests are welcome to celebrate a la carte! Whichever package they choose, everyone is welcome to a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations can be made by calling (646)490-6004.

