13 Most Relatable AF Celebs of 2017: Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Clarkson & More

Some stars REALLY are just like us! As 2017 winds down, we’re looking back at 13 celebrities who were just oh-so-relatable this year.

While some stars love flaunting their money and expensive things, others are happy to just live their public lives in the most simple way possible. Sure, Chrissy Teigen gets to be married to John Legend, lives in a massive house and travels all over the world, but she also goes on Twitter rants about the most random topics, does her own cooking and more. For years, fans have loved following Chrissy on social media platforms like Twitter and Snapchat because she’s so easily relatable and is open about her most minor problems…which are the same as anyone else’s!

Jennifer Lawrence is another example of a star who has consistently made fans feel like she is one of their friends. This year, she walked various red carpets to promote her movie, Mother!, but she also publicly fan-girled over the Kardahians and Real Housewives more times than we could count! She took her Kardashian obsession to the next level, too, when she filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and got to interview Kim Kardashian herself. Jennifer did NOT hold back and asked some of the burning questions we’ve all been DYING to know the answers to.

There’s more where these ladies come from! From celebs like Kelly Clarkson, who’s never afraid to get real about the issues so many people struggle with, to Blake Shelton, who somehow STILL can’t believe he landed a girl like Gwen Stefani after more than two year, we’ve rounded up the most relatable stars of the year. Click through the gallery above to check ’em out!

