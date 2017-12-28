Offset Warned By Rapper YoungK5280 After Pregnancy ‘Trap’: ‘That’s Not Your Baby’ — See Receipts

Shut down! Rapper YoungK5280 just warned Offset that his alleged soon-to-be baby mama Celina Powell isn’t telling the truth!

It looks like Cardi B‘s, 25, fiance Offset, 26, may not be a daddy after all! Just hours after an Instagram model named Celina Powell, 22, claimed that she is pregnant and that Offset is the father, another rapper has come forward to warn Cardi’s man that he’s being hoodwinked! “[Offset] that’s not your baby bro don’t fall for the trap that’s my baby,” rising star YoungK5280 tweeted at Offset, along with Celina’s ultrasound. Whoa!

“It’s not his baby, it’s my baby she using that for some clout. I got proof and all,” Young continued along with a few screengrabs of a conversation with Celina. “That’s my b*tch, you’re my child’s dad,” she appears to write to him, presumably referring to her child. “Send me the paperwork, then we can sit down,” he writes back. “If you don’t send me paper work, don’t text me. And you two really dating.” Head here for more images of Celina.

That’s when the conversation took an ugly turn. “And if you gonna kill the baby send no paperwork neither,” Young writes to Celina. Her response? “If I don’t hear from you about the baby by Friday it’s dead.” Wow. Later, Celina appears determined to keep the baby. “She’s literally karma to the both of us but the biggest blessing I’ve ever received and I’ll never give up on being the best mom.”

As we previously reported, Celina revealed in her announcement that it’s a girl and that she’s already picked out a name. “Yes I am expecting & yes she’s a GIRL, my whole life is changing and right now it’s definitely for the better. I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus,” she captioned an ultrasound image.

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU believe, Celina or YoungK5280? Convinced that Offset fooled around with Celina? Let us know in the comments section below!