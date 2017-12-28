Offset’s Baby Mamma Accuser, Celina Powell, Challenges Cardi B To A ‘Fight Real Soon’ — See Tweets

Offset’s alleged baby mama openly challenged his fiancee Cardi B to a fight on Twitter! Read her unbelievable tweets here!

This baby mama drama is only getting more insane — you won’t be able to look away! Offset‘s alleged baby mama, Instagram model Celina Powell, is not only claiming he’s the father of her unborn child, she just challenged his fiancee Cardi B, 25, to a fight like she’s down for Hamilton-like duel. Seriously, grab a chair and some popcorn, because this about to get real good. Not only did Celina tweet that she was going to see Offset on Dec. 31 at his Colorado New Year’s Eve show, she also called out Cardi directly, writing, “[J]ust because you blocked me doesn’t mean we ain’t gonna fight real soooon. Word is Offset ain’t letting her come to Denver next week & she hurt.” The mere idea of a pregnant woman challenging one of the world’s hottest rappers to a literal fight defies any an all explanation. In addition, Celina posted what looks like a behind-the-scenes pic from one of of Offset’s concerts in July. The plot has seriously thickened. Check out Celina’s insane tweets below!

We reported earlier how Celina took to Instagram to post a lengthy confession, claiming that there was “no doubt” that Offset is the alleged father of her future child. She wrote, “I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus. I know y’all like ‘this b*tch done faked hella pregnancies ‘ but this time there’s NOOO doubt. I can’t wait to meet you my angel.”

Time will tell how Cardi will respond to Celina’s bold challenge to fight. Click here to see pics of Cardi B and Offset here!

