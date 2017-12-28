Beyonce, Rihanna & More Stars Named Most Charitable Celebrities Of 2017 — Full List

DoSomething.org released their Celebs Gone Good 2017 list and it’s packed with your fave do-gooders. Beyonce, Ariana Grande & more made the cut. See the full list!

From devastating hurricanes to Congress jeopardizing human rights, 2017 was a year filled with one attack after another. But in times of hopelessness, there are many who will rise above and do what they can for the greater good. Take Ariana Grande, 24, for instance. After a bomb went off at her Manchester concert on May 22, she helped organize the One Love Manchester benefit show to help raise funds for the victims. The event managed to rake in $13 million. She also performed in A Concert for Charlottesville, which benefited the victims of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA in August. The “Into You” singer is just one of the charitable celebs who did what they could to help those in need this year — but there are plenty more. DoSomething.org rounded up 20 stars who performed generous acts this year for their 2017 Celebs Gone Good list.

Chance the Rapper, 24, was honored as well for his continual push for improvements in Chicago’s education system. This year, he launched the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund to support arts in public schools. He also founded SocialWorks, which is a charity foundation dedicated to empowering youth that has raised over $2 million for Chicago Public Schools.

Colin Kaepernick, 30, also made the list for his protests against racial injustice last year. By refusing to stand during the national anthem at NFL games, he sparked a movement amongst other players, both in football and in other sports leagues as well. In 2017, he continued to fight by pledging to donate $1 million to various organizations like Meals on Wheels. Earlier this month, his generous actions were honored by Sports Illustrated when he was awarded the SI Muhammed Ali Legacy Award — which Beyonce, 36, another do-gooder on the list, presented him with.

Other celebrities who made the cut include Rihanna, 29, Demi Lovato, 25, Miley Cyrus, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35. Click through the gallery above to see the full list of charitable celebrities!

