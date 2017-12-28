Liam Hemsworth & Miley Reportedly Ready To Start A Family In 2018: They Feel ‘Ready As Ever’

The new year could be a big one for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! The happy couple wants 2018 to be ‘the year they start a family,’ a new report claims. How exciting!

Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, decided “over Christmas” that they wanted 2018 to be “the year they start a family,” Now To Love magazine reports. “They’ve wanted a baby for ages, but the timing was never right. But now they feel as ready as they’ll ever be.” Miley and Liam have been together for two years now after their big reunion in 2015. They are so in love and seem ready to take the next step in their relationship!

Miley actually had pregnancy rumors swirling over Thanksgiving when she posted a photo of herself wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt and patting her belly. The photo sent her fans into a frenzy. She later had to deny the baby rumors on Instagram. “Not pregnant, just eating a s–t ton of Tofurky…RUDE!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY after the pregnancy speculation that Miley and Liam’s families are pushing for her and Liam to start a family of their own soon. A source close to the couple revealed to us that Miley’s parents think she and Liam would make “fabulous parents,” and Liam’s parents bring up starting a family “all the time!”

Miley and Liam are still engaged, but they’re not planning on getting married any time soon. According to Us Weekly, they have “zero plans” of having a wedding because “they consider themselves married, but don’t want a full wedding right now.” They’ve found what works for them and their relationship. Good for them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will start a family in 2018? Let us know!