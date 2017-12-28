Meghan Markle ‘Prepared’ To Deal With Sister ‘Trashing’ Prince Harry & Royal Wedding

Don’t worry about Meghan Markle — she was completely prepared to deal with her sister dissing Prince Harry. Find out how she’s responding to all of the negativity!

Meghan Markle, 36, won’t let anyone ruin her big day. Already comfortable in the public eye, the former Suits actress was not surprised when her sister recently slammed Prince Harry, 33. “Meghan knew all along that people would come out of the woodwork on her relationship with Harry and have their say on things, but she was well prepared for it. Harry is in the tabloids constantly and is familiar with it all and they are teaching each other how to deal with it and the best way is to rise above it and not let the voices in. This is supposed to be a wonderful time for Meghan and she isn’t going to allow jealousy and constant BS get in the way of that, it’s not the way she is going to have her story told,” a source close to Meghan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Meghan’s sister Samantha Grant, 52, recently slammed Prince Harry for claiming that Meghan never really had a family while growing up. Nevertheless, Meghan is not sweating her sister’s comment.”For any family members that aren’t happy for her and that will continue to talk or make a buck on her behalf, that is sad but she has to live her life and not let that affect the best thing that has happened and that is Harry and the life they share together and will continue to share. If the family continues to trash her, so be it. It’s unfortunate but expected occurrence in the situation she is living in right now,” the source adds.

It’s good to know that Meghan has really tough skin, especially since her sister will be writing a tell-all book about their family. Samantha took to Twitter to explain that, Prince Harry’s negative comments about the Markle family are just simply not true. She took to Twitter to explain that their father is a wonderful man and that their upbringing was filled with happy memories. We hope this family feud ends soon. No bride deserves to be stressed out before her wedding.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Meghan Markle’s response to people criticizing her relationship with Prince Harry? Let us know your thoughts below!