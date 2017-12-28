Taco Wednesday was lit at JLo’s NYC pad, and some of the hottest moms in the biz got invites. See pics of JLo, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian having a blast on taco night!

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez, 48, to make even taco night look glamorous. The superstar hosted a fun post-Christmas fête at her home with Alex Rodriguez, 42, and invited 100 of her closest friends! It’s unclear why JLo threw the epic party on December 27, but it definitely looked like a blast. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, both made the guest list, and Kim, of course, documented the whole party on Instagram. See some of her coolest snaps in the gallery above!

A normal taco night generally involves comfy pants and maybe a few margaritas. But not for these ladies. Everyone at the party was dressed to the nines — especially JLo. Even Kim was impressed. She captioned a pic of herself with Jenny From the Block, “Who else would organize a taco Wednesday in this dress…this girl!” She’s right! Jennifer was rocking a glittery, sequined jumpsuit and huge diamonds. So glam.

It’s not like Kim and Kourtney were shlubbing it, though. Kim rolled up in a massive, hot pink (hopefully faux) fur coat and a black crop top, her blonde hair cut in a chic bob. Kourt kept it a little more casual in what appeared to be a grey, chunky sweaterdress. Cute! Of course, the Kard sisters weren’t the only two to shine at the taco bash. Their mom, Kris Jenner, 61, actually got an invite, as well. Kris spent the night becoming BFFs with JLo’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez! The pic of them cuddled up on a couch together is an adorable must-see. Honestly, we’d watch a Thelma and Louise-style buddy movie about these two.

