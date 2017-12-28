Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Romantic NYE Plans Revealed: They Want To ‘Netflix & Chill’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are kicking back on New Year’s Eve. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what they have planned!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, aren’t going crazy this New Year’s Eve and honestly, their relaxing plans for the holiday are some serious couple goals. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that the two have scheduled a Netflix and Chill session until the ball drops and maybe even after. “They want to relax, stay in with the kids, watch Ryan (Seacrest) drop the ball and watch some movies,” our source said. “It’s going to be Netflix and Chill if all things fall into place.” Well, the couple that Netflix and Chills together, stays together. Just know that while you’re shelling out $60 just to get into a bar full of drunk strangers, Kimye is literally doing the exact opposite. Whether they’ll be watching Netflix movies like the controversial Bright, or treating their kids to Disney’s Fantasia, which is also streaming, you just know that their family is going to have a nice and quiet night together ringing in the new year.

Speaking of the new year, Kim’s resolution for 2018 is all about her booty, but not in the way you might think. In fact, the reality TV star has apparently vowed to stop obsessing over her figure and to accept her body as it is.

